Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Toronto paramedics say a man has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
Authorities said they received a call at 6:35 p.m. with reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle at Ellesmere Road and Military Trail, near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s with serious injuries.
He was rushed to a local trauma centre.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.
