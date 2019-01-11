Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto paramedics say a man has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.

Authorities said they received a call at 6:35 p.m. with reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle at Ellesmere Road and Military Trail, near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.