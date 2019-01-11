Rolling blockade of protesters travelling westbound down Hwy. 401

OPP are warning those in the Prescott and Brockville and Kingston areas going westbound on Highway 401 to be careful, since protesters are allegedly slowing traffic on the highway.

Const. Bill Dickson with Smiths Falls OPP say police are unsure of the protesters’ destination, but he expects they may be travelling toward Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

OPP estimate that there are about 10 vehicles involved in the protest.

Different reports say the group of vehicles are going between 30 and 60 km/h down the highway.

OPP have not confirmed the exact purpose of the protest, but reports on Facebook say the blockade is in solidarity with pipeline protests in British Columbia.

On Monday evening, 14 people were arrested by the RCMP for allegedly trying to stop the removal of a blockade that prevented access to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C. The pipeline route travels through the territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

A Facebook post from Tio Gary describes a “peaceful day of action,” with two rolling blockades of protesters, one coming from the London area at Oneida of the Thames First Nation travelling to the Six Nations of the Grand First River in the Brantford area.

The other rolling blockade is started at Akwesasne First Nation near Cornwall and is apparently on its way to Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, according to the Facebook post.

