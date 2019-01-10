Wet'suwet'en
January 10, 2019 5:42 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 6:29 pm

Talks between First Nations, RCMP continue to break impasse over pipeline construction in northern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the actions of the RCMP who arrested 14 people at an Indigenous blockade in a remote area of northern British Columbia on Monday night that sparked protests across the country.

A meeting is underway between RCMP and hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation over the details of a tentative agreement that would allow Coastal GasLink the access it needs to a pipeline work site in northern British Columbia.

On Thursday, hereditary chiefs told residents and supporters of the Unist’ot’en healing camp that the deal would see members observe a court injunction by allowing the company’s workers and contractors access to the area, so long as the RCMP agree to leave the camp intact.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en to open anti-pipeline checkpoint after negotiations with RCMP, say ‘this is not over’

WATCH: Coverage of the anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Globalnews.ca


They are expected to discuss whether the camp can retain a gate at the site, which residents say is vital to their safety.

RCMP Chief Supt. Dave Attfield said the meeting with hereditary chief was going well, but that “minor details” still need to be worked out and meetings may continue on Friday morning.

The RCMP arrested 14 people on Monday and dismantled a nearby checkpoint erected by members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, who say the company does not have authority to work there without consent from the nation’s hereditary clan chiefs.

TransCanada Corp. says it has signed benefit sharing agreements with the elected councils of all 20 First Nations along the natural gas pipeline route.

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan expecting ‘peaceful resolution’ to natural gas pipeline protest

The Coastal GasLink pipeline would run though the Wet’suwet’en territory to LNG Canada’s $40 billion export terminal in Kitimat.

The interim injunction is meant to prevent anyone from impeding the company’s work until the defendants, which include members of the Unist’ot’en camp, file a response.

Representatives from Coastal GasLink, including president Rick Gateman, waited outside to join the meeting Thursday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

