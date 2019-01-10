Barrie man charged in connection with mail theft investigation

A man has been charged after an incident involving a mailbox in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m., a suspect forcibly removed a Christmas card containing cash from a mailbox at Glowing Hearts Community Give and Get on Dunlop Street West.

Officers say the mailbox was damaged to the point that it can no longer be used.

READ MORE: Barrie police seek to identify mail theft suspect

According to police, officers searched the downtown area and bus terminal, however, the suspect was not located.

Police say after receiving information from the public and conducting a thorough investigation, a 28-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and charged on Dec. 31.

Officers say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie later this month.