Surrey shooting possibly a case of road rage

RCMP are investigating a late-night shooting in Surrey that may be a case of road rage.

READ MORE: Victim of daylight Surrey shooting identified as 41-year-old Ranjeev Sangha

Police say a minor car crash in a townhouse parking lot near 96th Avenue and Prince Charles Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. resulted in one man pulling out a gun and shooting another.

The brother of the 17-year-old victim drove him to nearby Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the gunshot victim was later transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster where he is in serious but stable condition.

A 32-year-old suspect was tracked down, arrested, and is in custody.

READ MORE: Homicide team called to Surrey following shooting

Police say they are investigating whether there was any kind of previous dispute, but this does not appear to be gang-related.