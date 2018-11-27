Victim of daylight Surrey shooting identified as 41-year-old Ranjeev Sangha

The victim of a shooting in Surrey has been identified as 41-year-old Ranjeev Sangha.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Sangha is believed to have been targeted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 5400-block of 146 Street around 11:46 a.m. Monday. IHIT says those responsible for the shooting immediately left the area in a black four-door sedan.

About one hour later, at 12:49 p.m., Richmond RCMP were called to a burning black sedan in the area of the 12000-block of Cambie Road, on a pedestrian path.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information about this vehicle and are seeking dash cam video from drivers who were travelling between Surrey and Richmond along Highway 99 or Highway 91 between 11:46 a.m. and 12:49 p.m.

It is still early in the investigation but investigators are working to determine a motive behind the shooting.

“Retracing Ranjeev Sangha’s movements prior to his death will be one of the priorities for our detectives and we urge anyone who can help us achieve this end to contact us immediately,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).