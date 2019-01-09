Preeceville wastewater treatment facility to receive $5.1 million for upgrades

Preeceville’s wastewater treatment facility is receiving significant upgrades that will increase their storing capacity and improve the system’s overall treatment process.

The Province of Saskatchewan announced on Wednesday that the facility will receive more than $5.1 million in joint funding.

“Modern efficient wastewater systems are crucial to safeguarding the health of Saskatchewan’s communities and providing a high quality of life for residents,” said Goodale.

READ MORE: Pincourt residents raise a stink over wastewater treatment plant

“Our government is proud to support these vital upgrades to Preeceville’s wastewater treatment facility, which will protect the environment and support community development.”

Both the federal and provincial governments are each contributing up to $1,731,327 to the project, while the Town of Preeceville is providing $1,731,846.

The main pipe that delivers the wastewater to the facility is also being upgraded.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada says sewer water shows Haligonians use most cannabis in all of Canada

“The Government of Saskatchewan’s investment toward this important Town of Preeceville project, will help position the community for growth, better safeguard the environment, and help keep our great province strong,” Government Relations Minister, Warren Kaeding said.

“It’s impressive to see this project beginning to move from the drawing board to reality.”

The town said the quality of wastewater entering the Assiniboine River will improve, once the project is finished.

READ MORE: Canadian government aims to flush out marijuana usage stats with wastewater study

“The Town of Preeceville, at the headwaters of the Assiniboine River, is very appreciative of the funding from the federal and provincial governments toward our project,” Preeceville Mayor, Garth Harris said.

“This project is part of our community plan centred around safety for its citizens and the environment. Preeceville is a thriving community that continues to grow and this upgrade and reuse of our existing wastewater system with our funding partners, will ensure our residents get access to the best waterworks system possible.”