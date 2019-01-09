Mark-Paul Gosselaar hasn’t spoken to ‘Saved By the Bell’ co-star Dustin Diamond in 25 years

Zack and Screech may have been BFFs on Saved By The Bell, but actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar reveals it’s been a minute since he last spoke to his former co-star, Dustin Diamond.

During his appearance on What What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Bayside High alum how long it’s been since he spoke to Diamond.

“1994,” Gosselaar, 44, said with a chuckle and shrug.

“That’s funny,” Cohen responds as the Franklin & Bash star adds, “It’s the truth! I mean, I’m not making anything up.”

After spending four seasons on Saved By The Bell together between 1989 and 1993, Diamond has had a turbulent time off-camera, first making waves with an arrest and sex tape before publishing a tell-all book about the series.

Diamond’s Behind The Bell detailed drama, drug abuse and the sex lives of his co-stars — all of which his former castmates denied.

“Everything I’ve heard about his book is it is negative,” Gosselaar told HuffPost back in 2014. “I don’t remember those things. My experience on the show was very positive.”

Diamond later distanced himself from the book, claiming it was written by a ghostwriter and publicly apologized to his co-stars in 2016, including Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies.

After starring as himself in the sitcom Nobodies, Gosselaar will next be seen in the upcoming TV drama The Passage.