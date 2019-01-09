North Okanagan police searching for attempted robbery suspect

Police in the North Okanagan are asking for public help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.

According to Vernon RCMP, a female suspect tried to rob an elderly man in the parking lot of a bakery in Enderby on December 29th, just before 8 a.m.

Police say the suspect made threats to stab the victim if he didn’t produce money. A brief struggle reportedly happened, with the man able to get into his vehicle and drive away without injury.

“Police have conducted their investigation into this matter and are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect female involved in this incident,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Although this incident is isolated, the RCMP would like to identify and hold this person responsible for her actions. No one wants to attend their community bakery and feel un-safe.”

The suspect is described as being Caucasian, in her mid- to late-40s, approximately 5-foot-4 in height with a thin build and blond hair. She was wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans at the time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (Enderby detachment) at 250-838-6818.