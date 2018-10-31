Entertainment
October 31, 2018 11:09 am

William Daniels, Mr. Feeny from ‘Boy Meets World,’ stops home robbery attempt at 91

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

The 91-year-old award-winning actor who played Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World scared off a burglar from his home.

William Daniels and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, 89, were in their San Fernando Valley home on Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told KABC-TV an intruder forced open a back door and Daniels turned on the lights. Police have not made an arrest.

The LAPD also said that “around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an “attempt burglary radio call.”

In a statement on Twitter, his publicist wrote , “Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern. – Bill’s Media Team.”

Daniels joked about the situation on Good Morning America. 

“I struggled with an intruder, took him to the ground, I beat him up and he ran away with bruises all over him,” Daniels joked. “Would you like to print that? You better not. It’s a total lie.”

Actor Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World, praised Daniel on Twitter.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie.”

Danielle Fisher, who played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, tweeted “Weird detail no one’s reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, “Dream! Try! Do Good!” 🤷🏼‍♀️

Fans of Boy Meets World took to Twitter to discuss possible ways Daniels “rounded up his intruders.”

In addition to playing teacher George Feeny in the 1990s show, he played Dr. Mark Craig on St. Elsewhere, was the voice of KITT in Knight Rider and portrayed Dustin Hoffman’s father in The Graduate.

— With files from the Associated Press

