William Daniels, Mr. Feeny from ‘Boy Meets World,’ stops home robbery attempt at 91

The 91-year-old award-winning actor who played Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World scared off a burglar from his home.

William Daniels and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, 89, were in their San Fernando Valley home on Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told KABC-TV an intruder forced open a back door and Daniels turned on the lights. Police have not made an arrest.

READ MORE: ‘Boy Meets World’ star William Daniels writes memoir, reveals: ‘I was an abused child’

The LAPD also said that “around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an “attempt burglary radio call.”

In a statement on Twitter, his publicist wrote , “Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern. – Bill’s Media Team.”

Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern. – Bill's Media Team — William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) October 30, 2018

READ MORE: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj call truce following hours of feuding

Daniels joked about the situation on Good Morning America.

“I struggled with an intruder, took him to the ground, I beat him up and he ran away with bruises all over him,” Daniels joked. “Would you like to print that? You better not. It’s a total lie.”

91-year-old "Boy Meets World" star William Daniels scares off intruder at his California home. @PaulaFaris reports. https://t.co/dxQtksSar0 pic.twitter.com/fchdJqa1bx — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

Actor Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World, praised Daniel on Twitter.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie.”

Danielle Fisher, who played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, tweeted “Weird detail no one’s reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, “Dream! Try! Do Good!” ”

Weird detail no one's reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, "Dream! Try! Do Good!" 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/NWbD7pdKRP — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) October 30, 2018

READ MORE: Pharrell Williams threatens to sue Trump for using ‘Happy’ at rally on day of Pittsburgh shooting

Fans of Boy Meets World took to Twitter to discuss possible ways Daniels “rounded up his intruders.”

After William Daniels rounded up his intruders: pic.twitter.com/e4xlzFKKHC — LN. (@ellenk124) October 30, 2018

They probably realized they were about to Rob Mr. Feeny and wouldn’t be able to live with the shame. https://t.co/Qio9gecaVg — Rachael (@RachaelEfff) October 30, 2018

Statement from him as the robber was rushing away pic.twitter.com/gZh0K4sQzg — #WaywardNation #SaveWaywardSisters (@wwefnfurlife) October 30, 2018

Whooooo! Mr. FEENY TO THE RESCUE!!! pic.twitter.com/HfkUKWLNuA — 🍂🍁🍃 Monique- Spooky Mo 🎃👻🕸 (@Moniquikiki) October 30, 2018

The lights went on, the burglar saw Mr. Feeny and was like… pic.twitter.com/gEo70PYfzv — Vinny C. (@IAmBonesMalone) October 30, 2018

Standing up to bullies since day 1 pic.twitter.com/gQCP1n7DmK — Jim O’Rourke (@jims56chevy) October 30, 2018

I like to think the confrontation went something like this, but seriously I'm glad that @MrBillDaniels and Bonnie are safe. Very scary. pic.twitter.com/FfpRta4P7H — Joe (@SevariusTheGood) October 30, 2018

In addition to playing teacher George Feeny in the 1990s show, he played Dr. Mark Craig on St. Elsewhere, was the voice of KITT in Knight Rider and portrayed Dustin Hoffman’s father in The Graduate.

— With files from the Associated Press

Follow @KatieScottNews

