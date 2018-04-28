Tim Hortons robbery suspect attempts to flee scene on Halifax ferry: police

A man suspected of robbing a Tim Hortons in Dartmouth Friday night used the Halifax ferry as his getaway vehicle, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they were notified of the robbery at 180 Wyse Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a man entered the store, told staff he had a gun and demanded cash.

Officers say shortly after leaving the store, the man boarded the ferry headed to Halifax.

Police requested that the ferry be turned around, and the suspect was arrested at the Alderny Landing terminal.

Police say no was seen during the robbery, and no weapon was found when the suspect was arrested.

Charges have yet to be laid.