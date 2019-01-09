Red Deer teacher fired from middle school faces child porn, child luring charges

A 60-year-old Red Deer teacher who was fired after being charged with criminal offences over the Christmas break faces five charges, including child pornography.

On Monday, the RCMP said a teacher who worked at Westpark Middle School was charged, but incorrectly told the media that a publication ban was in place regarding the man’s identity and the specific charges against him.

Global News has since learned Norman Joseph Howes was charged with sexual counsel of a child, sexual exploitation involving a young person, luring a child under the age of 18, child pornography and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

According to a biography that has since been removed from the Red Deer school’s website, Howes was a teacher in the central Alberta city for more than 30 years.

Howes was released on $3,000 bail under conditions that he not have a mobile device, that he not be alone with anyone under 16, and that he have no contact with the victim in the case.