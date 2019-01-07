Red Deer teacher charged with criminal offences fired from Westpark Middle School

A teacher with Red Deer Public Schools was fired after being charged with criminal offences over the Christmas break.

The teacher worked at Westpark Middle School but is no longer employed by the school district, a media release said.

Red Deer RCMP are investigating this case, which is covered under a publication ban.

Neither RCMP nor the school district would disclose the name or gender of the teacher or the nature of the charges.

RCMP said a publication ban covers all that information.

In the news release, the school district said teachers spoke with students about the investigation Monday morning, “and shared with them that if they ever feel their safety is being compromised, it is very important that they connect with their parents or another trusted and caring adult and share the information with them.

“They should also trust their instincts if something is not right.”

The school advised parents Monday morning.