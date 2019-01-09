Hudson jogger hit by drunk driver invites him to speak to students as lawyers debate sentencing

A convicted drunk driver who hit two joggers in Hudson was in court Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

Both the Crown and the defence recommended Jordan Taylor, 24, be sentenced to eight months in jail, less the seven days he has already served.

READ MORE: Young Quebec woman finds beauty in her scars after hit-and-run crash

They also agreed that he should be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for 15 months and face one year of probation.

Taylor pleaded guilty last June — he had initially pleaded not guilty — to impaired driving causing bodily harm after hitting Tina Adams and a friend in 2015 on Cambridge Street in Hudson, just west of Montreal.

“I’m terrible sorry to Tina and her family, and my own family. I never wanted his accident to happen,” Taylor said, addressing the victim.

“I know saying sorry is an understatement for what happened. I made a big mistake to drive my car that day and I will never forget how much this hurts you, Tina.”

WATCH BELOW: Hudson jogger beats all odds after being injured by alleged drunk driver

The other jogger suffered only minor injuries and was released from hospital, but Adams was left in critical condition and was in a medically-induced coma for six days to recover from a fractured skull and spine.

READ MORE: Hudson jogger in critical condition after being struck by car

She suffered from a blood clot in her brain, several fractured ribs, punctured lungs and internal bleeding.

WATCH BELOW: Hudson jogger injured in drunk driving incident

Adams underwent 19 surgeries — including a hip replacement and a reconstructed pelvis. She does not know if she will ever be able to carry children and still suffers from chronic pain.

“When it happened, I wanted to be by your side to make sure your were OK,” he said, adding that he prayed for her.

“I’ve been wanting to apologize to you, Tina, and everyone else since it happened. I was not allowed to communicate with you [because of a bail condition]. I’ll never forget what happened and it will continue to haunt me. Again, I’m very sorry for what happened.”

READ MORE: Hudson jogger beats all odds after drunk driving accident

In response to his apology, Adams, who is now 26, stood up to tell him about how she visits schools to raise awareness and share her story.

“I just have one request: I would like Jordan to join me and speak with me to tell his side of the story,” she said.

Taylor immediately accepted.

WATCH BELOW: Hudson jogger relieved by drunk driver’s guilty plea

“There’s no sentence that can give her back her lost years, that can take away the pain. Nothing can give that back to her,” said Crown Prosecutor Hélène Langis as the court debated his fate.

“No sentence can repair the harm that was done to her.”

Taylor is expected back in court Jan. 29 for sentencing.

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau