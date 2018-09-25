Hudson jogger, Tina Adams, frustrated after drunk driver’s sentencing postponed

Tina Adams has been waiting for this moment for over three years. It was finally time for the driver who hit her to face justice.

“We were supposed to do the representations on sentencing this morning and because of circumstances out of everybody’s control, we had to postpone,” said Crown attorney Hélène Langis.

On June 12, 2015, Adams was struck by a car while out jogging near her home in Hudson.

Though she survived, the accident put her in critical condition.

Over the last few years, she’s undergone 19 surgeries.

The driver, Jordan Taylor, initially pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges he was facing. But in July, he changed his plea to guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm — all other charges were stayed.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

“It’s been hard, it’s like it’s always ongoing,” said Adams. “I was hoping that I could finally move on but now, I can’t.”

In court on Tuesday, Taylor’s defence asked for the sentencing to be postponed due to special circumstances.

Global News was not able to reach Taylor’s lawyer for comment.

The Crown says once the case is back in court, they’ll be arguing for jail time.

Adams hopes he will be given a tough sentence.

“I lost so much throughout this so I’m hoping he’s going to lose as much as me,” she said. “Not only have I lost for the last three, four years, but for the rest of my life. My life will never be the same again.”

According to Adams’ lawyer, it is possible for the case to be postponed again. Though it’s rare, the lawyers says it can still happen.

Taylor is due back in court on Jan. 9.