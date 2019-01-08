Police seek assistance in locating missing Huntsville man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been reported missing from the Huntsville area.

According to Huntsville OPP, 64-year-old George Kecala is approximately five feet 10 inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).