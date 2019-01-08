Canada
January 8, 2019 4:58 pm

Police seek assistance in locating missing Huntsville man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News
George Kecala, 64, was reported missing from the Huntsville area.

George Kecala, 64, was reported missing from the Huntsville area.

Huntsville OPP / Provided
A A

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been reported missing from the Huntsville area.

According to Huntsville OPP, 64-year-old George Kecala is approximately five feet 10 inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE: Police locate missing Barrie woman

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
George Kecala
Huntsville missing person
Huntsville OPP
Huntsville police
Missing Man
Missing man Huntsville
missing person
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.