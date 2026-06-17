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Canada

Man dead, boy seriously injured in collision with semi-truck south of Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Learning from collision data'
Learning from collision data
RELATED: Learning from collision data – May 6, 2026
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One man is dead and a 13-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 59 near the Manitoban RM of Tache.

A car heading northbound crossed into the path of a semi-truck travelling south shortly after midnight Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

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“The vehicle collided with the semi-truck pushing both vehicles into the ditch,” it said.

A 20-year-old man from Ontario was driving the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 13-year-old boy from Steinbach, Man., was also in the car. RCMP said the teen was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 45-year-old man from Alberta, was not injured.

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The crash prompted an hours-long closure of Highway 59 from Highway 210 to Highway 311. The roadway has since reopened with a reduced speed limit, according to Manitoba 511.

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