Man dead, boy seriously injured in collision with semi-truck south of Winnipeg

One man is dead and a 13-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 59 near the Manitoban RM of Tache.
A car heading northbound crossed into the path of a semi-truck travelling south shortly after midnight Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.
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“The vehicle collided with the semi-truck pushing both vehicles into the ditch,” it said.
A 20-year-old man from Ontario was driving the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 13-year-old boy from Steinbach, Man., was also in the car. RCMP said the teen was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries.
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The driver of the semi-truck, a 45-year-old man from Alberta, was not injured.
The crash prompted an hours-long closure of Highway 59 from Highway 210 to Highway 311. The roadway has since reopened with a reduced speed limit, according to Manitoba 511.
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