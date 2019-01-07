Police seek assistance in locating missing Barrie woman

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Wendy Palmer who was reported missing from the Barrie area on Sunday.

According to Barrie police, Palmer was last seen leaving her home late Sunday night.

READ MORE: Police locate missing Bradford man

Officers have described Palmer as a woman, approximately five feet seven inches tall, with a heavy build and short, black hair. She was seen wearing a beige winter jacket, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a shoulder bag.

Police say Palmer has a tattoo of a wolf on the upper part of her right arm.

Officers and Palmer’s family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).