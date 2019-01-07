Crime
January 7, 2019 9:57 am

Police seek assistance in locating missing Barrie woman

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old Wendy Palmer.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Wendy Palmer who was reported missing from the Barrie area on Sunday.

According to Barrie police, Palmer was last seen leaving her home late Sunday night.

Officers have described Palmer as a woman, approximately five feet seven inches tall, with a heavy build and short, black hair. She was seen wearing a beige winter jacket, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a shoulder bag.

Police say Palmer has a tattoo of a wolf on the upper part of her right arm.

Barrie Police/ Provided

Officers and Palmer’s family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

