Police seek assistance locating missing Bradford man
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Brian Booth of Bradford.
According to South Simcoe police, Booth was last seen in the Stratford area on Thursday.
Police say Booth requires medication and officers are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
