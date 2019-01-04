Police seek assistance locating missing Bradford man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Brian Booth of Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, Booth was last seen in the Stratford area on Thursday.

Police say Booth requires medication and officers are concerned for his well-being.

MISSING PERSON: We need your help to locate 69-year-old Brian Booth of #Bradford. Mr. Booth was last seen on Thurs. Jan. 3, 2019 in Stratford. He requires medication & we're concerned for his well-being. Call us with info 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/hABc9xxDi5 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) January 4, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).