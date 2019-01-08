Animals removed from rural Alberta property connected to animal cruelty case

A number of animals were removed from a rural property west of Edmonton Tuesday morning in connection with an animal cruelty case.

Late last week, Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, was arrested and charged with three counts of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, according to RCMP.

On Monday, RCMP said a second person was charged in the case. Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, of Parkland County, was charged with three counts of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP officers were at the Parkland County property seizing several animals. The Alberta SPCA was also on scene assisting with the process.

“The RCMP is leading this operation,” said Dan Kobe, communications manager with the Alberta SPCA. “There were some charges laid in relation to this property earlier this week and this is a follow up to that.

“They are removing a number of animals from the property and the Alberta SPCA, as a leader in animal welfare, has been asked to help manage the removal of the animals.”

Kobe couldn’t say exactly how many animals were being taken off the property or how long the process may take.

“I don’t think anyone completely understands yet how long it will take because they’re still trying to assess the situation on the property.”

A number of police vehicles, as well as a large horse trailer, were at the farm on Tuesday.

Police launched their investigation after receiving reports of starving horses on an acreage near Entwistle, located about 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police confirmed to Global News that they are investigating more allegations against Moore and Atkinson involving other horses.

This is not the first time Moore has faced charges.

In 2010, three horses were found dead and another 16 were seized by the SPCA from a property near Carrot Creek, Alta.

Moore was charged under the Animal Protection Act and was convicted of allowing an animal to be in distress as well as failing to provide adequate food and water. Moore was fined $1,500 and was prohibited from owning more than two horses for five years.

Moore was also the focus of a Global News investigation in 2009. She faced several charges in connection with a dog breeding operation near Edson, and in 2012 was found guilty of animal neglect.

Both Atkinson and Moore have been released on bail, and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 14. One of the conditions of Moore’s release is that she not own any animals until the charges are dealt with.