2nd person charged in Parkland County animal cruelty investigation

A second person has been arrested and charged in an animal cruelty investigation west of Edmonton.

Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, of Parkland County was charged by RCMP with three counts of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals.

News of the charges comes three days after RCMP arrested and laid the same charges against 48-year-old Patricia Lynn Moore.

Police launched their criminal investigation after receiving reports of starving horses on an acreage near Entwistle, located about 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.

On Dec. 9, Lauren Nagel — who is involved in the equine industry — told Global News on Saturday that back in December, she helped removed a horse from the property with an RCMP escort, on behalf of its owner.

She said she saw many neglected and malnourished horses, calling it an “animal hoarding situation.”

She and her colleague, Brenda Belanger, said multiple horses have died.

“Very, very quickly from entering the property, there was a large number of dogs and horses,” Nagel said.

“There were horses that were severely, severely malnourished that were very, very, very underweight with visible bones — you could see every single bone in that horse’s body. There were horses with obvious injuries that hadn’t been taken care of.”

This is not the first time Moore has faced charges.

In 2010, three horses were found dead and another 16 were seized by the SPCA from a property near Carrot Creek, Alta.

Moore was charged under the Animal Protection Act and was convicted of allowing an animal to be in distress as well as failing to provide adequate food and water. Moore was fined $1,500 and was prohibited from owning more than two horses for five years.

Moore was also the focus of a Global News investigation in 2009. She faced several charges in connection with a dog breeding operation near Edson, and in 2012 was found guilty of animal neglect.

Both Atkinson and Moore have been released on bail, and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 14.