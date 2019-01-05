Parkland County woman charged with alleged mistreatment of horses
A Parkland County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after the alleged mistreatment of horses on a rural property.
On Friday, Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, was arrested and charged with three counts of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, according to a release from RCMP.
Police launched their criminal investigation after receiving reports of starving horses on the property.
“Obviously, these allegations are disturbing in nature in what they entail, and I just would encourage anybody that — as in this case — that observes or sees anything of similar nature ensure that they report it to the authorities,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Warren told Global News in a phone call from Grande Prairie, Alta.
Moore was released from custody following a bail hearing.
She is set to appear in Evansburg Provincial Court on Jan. 14.
