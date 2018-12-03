Norfolk County community fighting to save 2 neglected, sick horses

A rural Ontario community is fighting to help two emaciated horses that they say have been neglected by both the owners and the province’s animal welfare agency.

The animals are located at a property in Norfolk County, Ont., about 90 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.

READ MORE: 16 horses dead after fire at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Stables

People who live near the property say they have repeatedly called the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for help, but little has been done.

They say police were also called in last Friday but told the community the OSPCA should deal with the animals.

READ MORE: Horse injured in Norfolk County Crash

The OSPCA says the two horses – and a third that was euthanized over the weekend – were sick and not neglected.

The agency has recently come under criticism for planning to pull back on investigating cases of cruelty involving farm animals due to funding shortage.