Horse injured in Norfolk County Crash

Motorists are being advised to be aware of their surroundings after a crash involving a horse in Norfolk County.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, police say a truck was travelling westbound on Windham Road 6, when a horse ran out in front of it and was hit.

The 49-year-old-driver of the truck was not injured, but the horse suffered an injury to its hind leg and the vehicle received extensive damage.