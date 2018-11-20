Hamilton Police close murder investigation after person of interest dies

Hamilton Police say they’ve closed an investigation into the death of 51-year-old Michael Sullivan because a suspect connected to the case has died.

Sullivan was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the city’s east end at about 2:30 p.m. on July 29, 2013.

Investigators believe Sullivan was struck by a black Ford F150 pick-up truck behind a Barton Street business. Sullivan was knocked to the ground with a serious head injury. He died in hospital less than three months later.

Investigators have said they believed Sullivan was targeted, as a result of a misunderstanding, when false information about his activities was relayed to the driver of a black Ford F150 pick-up truck. The driver followed the 51-year-old through nearby streets before striking him.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the case in March 2014, but there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction, and he was released.

Police say their person of interest was recently found dead, prompting them to close the case after five years of appeals for information.

Police had been offering a $50,000 reward in connection with the case.