Whitby calling for musicians, buskers of all kinds to perform at 2019 festivals

If you’ve got a special talent you’d like to showcase, the Town of Whitby would like to hear from you.

The town is now inviting buskers and musicians of all kinds to apply to perform at festivals in Whitby, Ont. throughout the year, including its Canada Day bash and the Brooklin Harvest Festival.

READ MORE: Durham woman aims to turn buses into mobile showers for the homeless

“We’re looking for audience excitement … a variety of music,” said Lara Scott, the town’s special events lead, “whether it’s a Celtic band, a rock band, [or] a busker [who] wants to roam one of our sites. We’re looking for something … suitable for all ages because most of our events are family friendly.”

WATCH: North Oshawa intersection now a Community Safety Zone

The town will be picking more than 25 performers to feature at its events. Anyone who is interested in performing has until 4 p.m. on March 19, 2019 to submit an application.

Last year, Whitby received nearly 100 submissions as part of its talent call.

WATCH: Dad and daughter buskers play to benefit Movember charities