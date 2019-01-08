Ontario man fined $150K after RCMP in N.B. seize thousands of contraband cigarettes

An Ontario man is facing $150,000 in fines after being found with more than 100,000 contraband cigarettes in New Brunswick.

RCMP say Kenneth Gerard Carew was arrested in May 2018 when his vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop on the Trans Canada Highway near Oromocto, N.B.

READ MORE: Contraband cigarettes cost Ontario a $1B a year, group says

RCMP seized the cigarettes from a utility trailer Carew’s vehicle was hauling.

The 54-year-old man from Maitland, Ont., appeared in Burton Provincial Court on Dec. 17, 2018, and was found guilty of offences under the Tobacco Tax Act and Excise Act.

According to a release from RCMP, he was fined more than $150,000.