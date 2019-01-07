Missing man’s pickup truck found north of Grande Cache, RCMP seeking tips

Police are asking the public for tips after a pickup truck belonging to a missing 20-year-old man was discovered north of Grande Cache, Alta., without its driver.

According to the RCMP, Tommy Lance Harrington “was last believed to have been with his pickup” on Cinch Road, about 70 kilometres north of Grande Cache, at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, police said the truck was found “stuck at that location” and “within sight of Highway 40.” It is not known if Harrington was picked up by someone in the area and he has not been in contact with anyone, police said.

“There is a general concern for Tommy’s safety and well-being,” the RCMP said. “If you have seen Tommy or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Grande Cache RCMP.”

Harrington is about five-foot-eight and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about Harrington’s whereabouts can contact the Grande Cache RCMP detachment at 780-827-3344. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.