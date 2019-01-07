RCMP search for missing Devon woman after vehicle abandoned

The RCMP in Devon have issued a missing persons report for 25-year-old Kathleen Rose Ferraz-Duchesneau.

On Sunday at 11:10 p.m., police said Ferraz-Duchesneau’s vehicle was seen parked and running in the median between the north and southbound lanes of Highway 60, just south of the Devon Bridge.

Her family has not heard from her since that time and is actively coordinating search efforts in and around the river, according to her sister, Alexandra Ferraz.

Ferraz-Duchesneau is described as being 5’5″ and weighing 240 lbs. She has green eyes, blonde/brown hair and may have been wearing glasses.

RCMP say the missing woman may be wearing a purple jacket with white fur around the hood, as well as blue jeans.

Officers are concerned about her safety and well-being.

If you have seen Ferraz-Duchesneau or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.