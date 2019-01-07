Canada
Global Affairs acknowledges Quebecer may have been kidnapped: report

Luca Tacchetto and Edith Blais are seen in this undated handout photo from the Facebook page "Edith Blais et Luca Tacchetto : disparition au Burkina Faso." A Quebec woman who was travelling in Burkina Faso with a friend hasn't been heard from in three weeks and is feared missing, her family said Saturday. Sherbrooke native Edith Blais and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto were travelling in the West African nation when all communication with their families "abruptly stopped" on Dec. 15, her sister Melanie Bergeron Blais said.

Radio-Canada reports that the federal government is not ruling out the possibility that a Quebec woman and her Italian friend may have been abducted in west Africa.

Sherbrooke native Edith Blais and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto were travelling in Burkina Faso when all communication with their families “abruptly stopped” on Dec. 15, according to Blais’ sister.

Melanie Bergeron Blais says the pair were last seen in the city of Bobo-Dioulasso, in the country’s southwest, and had planned to drive to the capital of Ouagadougou before crossing into neighbouring Togo.

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials are reaching out to local authorities in Burkina Faso, but it won’t publish any information that could jeopardize ongoing efforts or endanger citizens’ safety.

A report published by the CBC’s French-language service on Sunday says the department has not received confirmation of an abduction, but it no longer excludes that as a possibility.

Meantime, Blais’ family has started a Facebook page related to the disappearance, and they say they are grateful for the help they’ve received so far.

