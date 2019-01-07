New transmission line to cause traffic delays from Pasqua to Swift Current

Some traffic delays are expected in the coming weeks as SaskPower works on the new Pasqua to Swift Current transmission line.

From Jan. 8 to 11, weather permitting, Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw will have a reduced speed limit of 60 km/hr. There will also be several short traffic stoppages on Jan. 9 to let helicopter string lines across the roadway.

Highway 1 west of Rush Lake will also see speed reductions from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5, with traffic stoppages scheduled for Jan. 19-21.

Locations near Moose Jaw and Chaplin will also experience temporary delays early in 2019. Details will be announced at a later date.