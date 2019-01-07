Trump to deliver prime-time address on security ‘crisis’ amid government shutdown
U.S. President Donald Trump will appear in a televised address to the nation Tuesday night, amid a partial government shutdown over funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.
“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Crisis on our Southern Border,” Trump tweeted Monday.
The address will be broadcast live at 9 p.m ET.
Trump has refused to back any funding bill to re-open the government unless it includes US$5.6 billion to build a border wall.
