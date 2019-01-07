Halifax set to unveil 3 options for future of Spring Garden Road

One of Atlantic Canada’s busiest pedestrian streets is set to get a makeover as soon as 2020, and staff with the Halifax Regional Municipality are poised to unveil three potential options for Spring Garden Road on Monday.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is set to host a public engagement session at the Halifax Central Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where they’ll show off the functional plans for the streetscaping of Spring Garden Road.

Halifax is ready to receive feedback on what citizens like or dislike about each of the three options and will use that feedback to create a final design.

The three plans include different relative “widths of the road and sidewalk, transit priority and space” in their designs.

The goal of the streetscaping project, according to a request for proposals (RFP) placed last year, is to strengthen Spring Garden Road’s “sense of place” while creating a “superior experience” for one of the municipality’s most important retail and transit corridors.

The HRM asked for a design incorporating wider sidewalks, safe and comfortable places to wait for buses and “exceptionally robust” street furniture while accommodating “universal accessibility for all users and all abilities.”

A pilot project, the temporary Spring Garden Road stoplet, was unveiled this past summer and allowed the municipality to test a possible option for the streetscaping project.

The stoplet temporarily widened the sidewalk between Birmingham Street and Dresden Row and created a zone where people can sit and relax in the area.

The design and construction of the new Spring Garden Road are budgeted for $10 million and come after the Argyle and Grafton streetscaping project was completed in 2017.

Haligonians will also soon be able to provide feedback online at the HRM’s website.

The streetscape project dates back to 2009 when a design was created, though it never came to fruition.