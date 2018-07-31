Halifax looks to the future with Spring Garden streetscape project

Halifax is looking for help in designing its Spring Garden streetscaping project.

The details are contained in a Request For Proposal (RFP) the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) issued on Nova Scotia’s tender website Monday.

According to the documents, the goal of the streetscape is to strengthen Spring Garden Road’s “sense of place” while creating a “superior experience” for one of the municipality’s most important retail and transit corridors.

The project comes after the Argyle and Grafton streetscaping project was completed last year.

Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the municipality, says that the HRM is looking for something “comparable” in quality to the project that transformed the downtown street into a walkable street plaza.

“It will likely be much different in design, as there are different pedestrian and vehicle traffic considerations,” said Ritcey.

“It’s one of the most popular streets in Halifax and the goal is to make it even better.”

The RFP asks for bidders to submit a functional plan for the length of Spring Garden Road between Barrington and Robie Street and a schematic design for a smaller portion of between Queen Street and Cathedral Lane.

The HRM is asking for a design incorporating wider sidewalks, safe and comfortable places to wait for buses and “exceptionally robust” street furniture.

The municipality states that “universal accessibility for all users and all abilities must be accommodated.”

The city is currently asking for citizens to share their thoughts on Spring Garden as part of its “stoplet” project, which temporarily widened the sidewalk into the street, creating a zone where people can sit and relax in the area.

Ritcey says feedback will be incorporated into the plan, although he admitted that construction on the project is still a few years away.

“The earliest construction could begin is 2020,” said Ritcey in an email.

“But this date has not been finalized and is subject to change.”

Documents indicate that regional council has budgeted $10 million for the project.

The streetscape project dates back to 2009 when a a design was created, though it never came to fruition.

“[The 2009 design] proposed extensive undergrounding of overhead power and communications infrastructure, replacement of all above-ground municipal works, including sidewalks, curb and gutter, stormwater catch basins, street lighting and traffic signals, and installation of trees and site furnishings,” the documents in the RFP state.

“A transportation study was also carried out at the time that examined the impacts of various area changes on the motor vehicle network. However, the project was never built.”

The RFP is set to close Aug. 31