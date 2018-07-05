Halifax’s Spring Garden stoplet to open by Friday

Halifax’s Spring Garden Road is set to receive a splash of colour with the installation of a new temporary stoplet.

The stoplet will remove a few parking spaces and temporarily widen the sidewalk into the street, creating a zone people can sit and relax in the area.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says the stoplet — located at the bus stop between Birmingham Street and Dresden Row — will be completed by Friday.

Crews will be working at the site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday and motorists should expect delays.

Halifax Regional Municipality is installing chairs and a bike rack to the Spring Garden Road Stoplet between Birmingham Street and Dresden Row. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/rxRClLz1D9 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) July 5, 2018

According to the municipality, the stoplet will add more “space and amenities to the sidewalk to improve comfort for pedestrians and transit passengers.”

The work is being done in partnership with the Spring Garden Business Association and is the first in a series of new streetscaping concepts that will be implemented this summer.