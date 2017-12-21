Halifax’s Argyle Street nominated for best street transformation

The transformation of Argyle Street and Grafton Street into a modern urban plaza has not gone unnoticed.

StreetsblogUSA, an urban planning and design website, has named the stretch of downtown Halifax, N.S., as one of their six best urban street transformations of 2017.

READ MORE: ‘Going to be completely fabulous’: Tender awarded for Argyle and Grafton streetscape project

Although fairly new, the revamped streets have been designed to be pedestrian friendly. In the future, it will even include space for all-season patios.

The website also touts the fact that redesign prioritizes pedestrians over motor vehicles and allows people to use the entire street.

“This is a crowded downtown commercial area, and the new freedom of movement for people on foot should make it even more of a draw,” the website writes about the two streets.

WATCH: Revamped Argyle Street opens this week with street party

However, Halifax has some tough competition with Argyle going up against streets in Albuquerque, Cleveland, St. Paul, Austin and Toronto’s King Street Pilot Project.

The King Street Pilot Project has seen the introduction of several new measures including traffic restrictions, the prioritization of public transit and improved street access for cyclists.

If you think that transformation of Argyle and Grafton was great for the municipality, Haligonians are able to vote on the StreetsblogUSA website.