London couple starts 2019 by claiming Maxmillions jackpot
The new year is off to an exciting start for a London couple.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) announced Monday that Larry and Carol Allen won a $1 million Maxmillions prize when their numbers came up in the Dec. 21, 2018 Lotto Max draw.
The pair bought their ticket at a Circle K location on Wellington Road in the city.
There’s no word on what they plan to do with their prize money.
OLG officials say since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won more than $4.6 billion, including 61 jackpot wins and 557 Maxmillions prizes.
