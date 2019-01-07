Calgary police investigate downtown shooting Sunday

Calgary police are investigating a report of gunshots near a downtown highrise.

Police said they found several bullet casings at the intersection of 12 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said there are no witnesses or reports of any victims.

Police said they are looking for the source of bullet casings.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 403-266-1234 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.