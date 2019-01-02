Calgary police investigate early morning New Year’s Day shooting

Calgary police say investigators don’t know if anyone was injured in an apparent shooting in a downtown parking lot on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to the Vault 17 VIP lounge at about 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 1 after receiving a number of reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.

When police arrived, however, there were no witnesses to speak to. Officers said there was evidence in the parking lot that a shooting had happened.

Investigators are hoping CCTV video will help identify anyone who may have been at the scene at the time the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.