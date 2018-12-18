Panorama Hills shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man is in life-threatening condition after a late night shooting in Panorama Hills on Monday.

The person who shot him is still on the loose as of midnight.

Calgary police received a call of shots fired in the area of Panamount Villas NW at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot when they arrived on scene.

He was rushed to Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police say it isn’t known whether this was a targeted or random shooting at this point in the investigation.

There’s no word yet on how many shots were fired, or how many gunshot wounds the victim sustained.

More to come…