Panorama Hills shooting
December 18, 2018 2:17 am

Panorama Hills shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary Police are investigating a shooting in Panorama Hills Monday night.

File/Global News
A A

A man is in life-threatening condition after a late night shooting in Panorama Hills on Monday.

The person who shot him is still on the loose as of midnight.

Calgary police received a call of shots fired in the area of Panamount Villas NW at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot when they arrived on scene.

He was rushed to Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police say it isn’t known whether this was a targeted or random shooting at this point in the investigation.

There’s no word yet on how many shots were fired, or how many gunshot wounds the victim sustained.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Shooting
Foothills Hospital
Panorama Hills
Panorama Hills shooting
Shooting

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News