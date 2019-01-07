Crime
January 7, 2019 12:41 am
Updated: January 7, 2019 12:43 am

Police investigate after bullet fired into northwest Calgary home

By Reporter and Co-anchor  Global News
Hector Chaparro / Global News
A A

Calgary police are investigating after a bullet was fired into a home in the community of Bowness on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a home in the 4500 block of Bowness Road N.W. at around 9:30 p.m., after a man reported a bullet had been fired into his home and was lodged in his living room wall.

Investigators said two adults and two children were home at the time but no one was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

 
Report an error
Bowness shooting
bullet into home
Calgary Police Service
Calgary shots fired

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.