Police investigate after bullet fired into northwest Calgary home

Calgary police are investigating after a bullet was fired into a home in the community of Bowness on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a home in the 4500 block of Bowness Road N.W. at around 9:30 p.m., after a man reported a bullet had been fired into his home and was lodged in his living room wall.

Investigators said two adults and two children were home at the time but no one was injured.

Police continue to investigate.