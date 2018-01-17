Crime
January 17, 2018 12:32 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 12:33 pm

Man charged with bringing loaded gun into Calgary restaurant

Police have charged a man after a loaded gun was taken into a Calgary restaurant on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Calgary police have charged a man with a list of offences after a loaded gun was taken into a restaurant over the weekend.

Investigators said officers with the Gang Suppression Team walked into the restaurant in the 2400 block of 4 Street S.W. during routine patrols on Sunday, Jan. 14 and asked to speak with a man who was sitting with a group of people.

“When the man stood up and moved away from the table, officers observed a handgun on the seat where the man had been sitting,” a media release said.

Police said in the statement that the gun was a Browning 1911 .22-caliber handgun, which was reported stolen from Golden, B.C.

Tommy Tran Nguyen, 28, of Chestermere, is charged with carrying a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Global News