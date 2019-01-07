Manitoba storm forces many school closures

Much of southern Manitoba is waking up to a white blanket of snow Monday morning.

Environment Canada predicted Winnipeggers could see 10 – 15 cm of snowfall over night, due to a low pressure system that developed in Alberta.

According to the provinces website, many highways are completely snow covered.

The large dump of snow has caused many school closures in Manitoba.

The snow is expected to stop falling Monday morning, Global News will bring you updates throughout the day.

Remember to be nice to your mailman and shovel your sidewalks :) #MBStorm — i am who i am (@happyerinb) January 7, 2019

200 spreaders & plows are out clearing bridges, underpasses, main routes, plus salting to improve traction for the morning rush. The annual snow route parking ban is in effect and prohibits overnight parking on snow route from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. nightly. https://t.co/RCxYdpcu22 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 7, 2019