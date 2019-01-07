Manitoba storm forces many school closures
A A
Much of southern Manitoba is waking up to a white blanket of snow Monday morning.
Environment Canada predicted Winnipeggers could see 10 – 15 cm of snowfall over night, due to a low pressure system that developed in Alberta.
According to the provinces website, many highways are completely snow covered.
The large dump of snow has caused many school closures in Manitoba.
CLICK HERE: Full list of cancellations in Manitoba
The snow is expected to stop falling Monday morning, Global News will bring you updates throughout the day.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.