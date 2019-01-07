Weather
Manitoba storm forces many school closures

By Writer/Producer  Global News
Snow plows line the streets of Pembina highway to clear routes for motorists early Monday morning.

Much of southern Manitoba is waking up to a white blanket of snow Monday morning.

Environment Canada predicted Winnipeggers could see 10 – 15 cm of snowfall over night, due to a low pressure system that developed in Alberta.

According to the provinces website, many highways are completely snow covered.

The large dump of snow has caused many school closures in Manitoba.

CLICK HERE: Full list of cancellations in Manitoba

The snow is expected to stop falling Monday morning, Global News will bring you updates throughout the day.
