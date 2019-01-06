‘Heartwarming’ fishing derby in Selkirk raises thousands for sick children

Hundreds of children are getting out on the lake north of Selkirk, Man. for the fifth annual Kid Fish Derby.

The derby began in 2015 as a small tournament, and has since grown to a festival with much more than just fishing on tap.

“We started with about 700 participants,” said the derby’s director, Garther Cheung. “This year, we hit over 2,000.”

The derby has raised over $200,000 for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, and Cancer Care Manitoba.

“To watch it grow over the last five years is like watching your child grow,” Cheung said. “It’s very heartwarming.”

This is by far the derby’s largest event in its five-year history, with over 80 sponsors participating.

The big day has been planned over three months in advance, with the planning committee meeting once a week since the beginning of October.

“Everybody grabs a task and says okay here’s what I’m going to do and we you look around it’s unbelievable,” says the event’s organizer, Jim Bais.