Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of January 5

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

The fun doesn’t have to end just because the holidays are over — here’s how you can keep the good times going into 2019!

1. Free family fun

The first weekend of the new year is bringing us a fantastic forecast, which means it’s time to head outside and, as my mom says, ‘let the stink blow off of you’. Basically — get moving and have fun while doing it!

You can do just that at The Forks. The Red River Mutual Trail is officially open — both the port rink and sections of the river skating trail. Grab your skates and your friends or family and get ready to skate the day away!

Rentals are available if you don’t have skates of your own.

Another fun, free way to bond with each other and get moving is to simply head to a number of city parks for some tobogganing. Slides are open and available at Kildonan Park, Bunn’s Creek Park, St. Vital Park, Crescent Drive Park and Fraser’s Grove Park. There are also several outdoor skating ponds and rinks to enjoy and of course — trails to walk along.

And then there’s the Zoo. Until Jan. 6 the Assiniboine Park Zoo is offering free admission for kiddos 12 and under. Not only can you and your family check out several northern animals who love the cold — but also the daily ‘Zoo Chats’ at 11 a.m. and the horse wagon rides.

2. To the lake!

Down the road just north of Selkirk you’ll find a festival like no other — the annual KidFish Ice Fishing Derby in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Sun. Jan. 6 at the Float Plane Base on the Red River north of Selkirk. The ice fishing event is for enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.

Organizers said this isn’t your usual competitive derby — it’s more of an ice fishing festival atmosphere, with a ton of giveaways, free food and refreshments, a midway and more.

“It’s all about getting out and having fun on the ice with some like minded people doing some good work for kids that otherwise could use our support,” said organizer Brad Porath.

The Derby is $25 to enter and all proceeds raised will be split evenly between the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

The Derby, in it’s fifth year now, is completely run by volunteers and last year raised over $60,000.

Full details on the KidFish Ice Fishing Derby can be found on their Facebook page.

3. Munschtopia

And if you prefer to stay indoors — this is your last weekend to enjoy ‘Munschtopia‘ at the Prairie Theatre Exchange.

The show refers to beloved children’s author Robert Munsch (of ‘Paper Bag Princess’ fame – which is one of my personal favourites)!

Well Munschtopia fuses together five — yes five — of the greatest Munsch stories all in one amazing show.

Expect to see Put Me in a Book!, Wait and See, Pyjama Day!, Jonathan Cleaned Up – Then He Heard a Sound, and Murmel, Murmel, Murmel.

On Sat. Jan. 5 shows run at 1, 3 and 7 p.m.

On Sun. Jan. 6 you can catch performances at 1 and 3 p.m.

Plan to bring a tin for the bin — all weekend long the Theatre is collecting baby food and formula for Winnipeg Harvest.

Tickets are online and available here. You can also head to the Prairie Theatre Exchange website to see the rest of the exciting stuff they have going on.

Happy New Year everyone!