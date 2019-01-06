Crime
January 6, 2019 3:02 pm

2 men injured in daylight shooting near Queen and Woodbine: Toronto police

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Toronto police say two men have been injured following a shooting near Queen and Woodbine on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered two men with injuries to their lower bodies.

There is no word on their condition, but police said they are reported to be conscious and breathing and have been transported to hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and a third person has been detained.

Eastbound traffic on Queen Street is closed as police investigate.

The shooting comes following Toronto’s first homicide of 2019 early Sunday morning.

