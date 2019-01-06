Recipe: Holiday bounty bites
It’s the time of year when many people are making New Year’s resolutions, and cutting back on sugar is often on the list.
That can be a challenged if you have a major sweet tooth.
Not to worry, chef Sherry Strong, nutritionist and founder of Sweet Freedom has you covered with this recipe for a home-made bounty bar that will satisfy your sugar craving without the guilt.
Ingredients
Wet ingredients
- 4 heaped tablespoons of coconut oil
- 4 tablespoons of maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp coconut cream (optional)
- Dry Ingredients
- 200g of desiccated coconut
- 1 tsp of spirulina or matcha (we used spirulina)
- 75g of ground almond/almond meal 25 gm dried cranberries (unsweetened if you can get them or sweetened with apple juice)
- You can also use tart dried cherries if you can find them.
- Pinch of salt
The rich’n’raw chocolate outside
- 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
- ¾ cup raw cacao powder
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup large pinch sea salt
Method
- Sift the dry ingredients until well combined.
- Melt coconut oil in a saucepan on low heat and add in the vanilla and maple syrup.
- Place all ingredients except cranberries in a food processor until well mixed.
- Fold through cranberries.
- Press firmly the coconut mixture into a square pan that will allow you to have them be about 3/4 of an inch or 2 centimetres thick.
- Place in the freezer for 10 minutes and remove and slice into bite-size squares.
- In a double boiler (or a glass bowl over a pot of simmering water) melt coconut oil and cacao butter.
- Add maple syrup and whisk to combine.
- When completely homogeneous (well blended), remove from heat and sift in cacao and add sea salt.
- Dip the coconut bites into the chocolate mix until covered and place on a silicone tray or sheet and place in the freezer until firm.
- You may wish to do more than one coating of the chocolate depending on taste.
