Recipe: Holiday bounty bites

It’s the time of year when many people are making New Year’s resolutions, and cutting back on sugar is often on the list.

That can be a challenged if you have a major sweet tooth.

Not to worry, chef Sherry Strong, nutritionist and founder of Sweet Freedom has you covered with this recipe for a home-made bounty bar that will satisfy your sugar craving without the guilt.

Ingredients

Wet ingredients

4 heaped tablespoons of coconut oil

4 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 Tbsp coconut cream (optional)

Dry Ingredients

200g of desiccated coconut

1 tsp of spirulina or matcha (we used spirulina)

75g of ground almond/almond meal 25 gm dried cranberries (unsweetened if you can get them or sweetened with apple juice)

You can also use tart dried cherries if you can find them.

Pinch of salt

The rich’n’raw chocolate outside

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

¾ cup raw cacao powder

1 Tbsp maple syrup large pinch sea salt

Method

Sift the dry ingredients until well combined. Melt coconut oil in a saucepan on low heat and add in the vanilla and maple syrup. Place all ingredients except cranberries in a food processor until well mixed. Fold through cranberries. Press firmly the coconut mixture into a square pan that will allow you to have them be about 3/4 of an inch or 2 centimetres thick. Place in the freezer for 10 minutes and remove and slice into bite-size squares. In a double boiler (or a glass bowl over a pot of simmering water) melt coconut oil and cacao butter. Add maple syrup and whisk to combine. When completely homogeneous (well blended), remove from heat and sift in cacao and add sea salt. Dip the coconut bites into the chocolate mix until covered and place on a silicone tray or sheet and place in the freezer until firm. You may wish to do more than one coating of the chocolate depending on taste.