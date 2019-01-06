Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Texas girl
Authorities have charged a 20-year-old black man in the death of 7-year-old black girl in what prosecutors are saying was a case of mistaken identity.
The family of Jazmine Barnes had believed her death had been racially motivated. They had identified a white man in a red truck as the shooter.
WATCH: Family attorney of 7-year-old girl shot in Texas says racial element is a consideration
But during a court hearing early Sunday, prosecutors said Eric Black Jr. admitted to investigators he was driving a dark-colored Kia SUV when a passenger in his vehicle identified as “Larry” opened fire on the car with Jazmine.
Prosecutors say a confidential source told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office the suspects had “shot the car by mistake.”
READ MORE: Hundreds gather for rally as killer of 7-year-old Texas girl remains at large
Black has been charged with capital murder.
It was not immediately known whether the other suspect has been arrested.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.