Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Texas girl

Authorities have charged a 20-year-old black man in the death of 7-year-old black girl in what prosecutors are saying was a case of mistaken identity.

The family of Jazmine Barnes had believed her death had been racially motivated. They had identified a white man in a red truck as the shooter.

But during a court hearing early Sunday, prosecutors said Eric Black Jr. admitted to investigators he was driving a dark-colored Kia SUV when a passenger in his vehicle identified as “Larry” opened fire on the car with Jazmine.

Prosecutors say a confidential source told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office the suspects had “shot the car by mistake.”

Black has been charged with capital murder.

It was not immediately known whether the other suspect has been arrested.