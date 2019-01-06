Crime
January 6, 2019 11:53 am
Updated: January 6, 2019 11:54 am

Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Texas girl

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: 2 suspects held in drive-by shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

A A

Authorities have charged a 20-year-old black man in the death of 7-year-old black girl in what prosecutors are saying was a case of mistaken identity.

The family of Jazmine Barnes had believed her death had been racially motivated. They had identified a white man in a red truck as the shooter.

WATCH: Family attorney of 7-year-old girl shot in Texas says racial element is a consideration

But during a court hearing early Sunday, prosecutors said Eric Black Jr. admitted to investigators he was driving a dark-colored Kia SUV when a passenger in his vehicle identified as “Larry” opened fire on the car with Jazmine.

Prosecutors say a confidential source told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office the suspects had “shot the car by mistake.”

READ MORE: Hundreds gather for rally as killer of 7-year-old Texas girl remains at large

Black has been charged with capital murder.

It was not immediately known whether the other suspect has been arrested.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
7-year-old girl killed
Eric Black Jr.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office
Jazmine Barnes
Jazmine Barnes killing
Jazmine Barnes Murder
Texas 7-year-old girl killed
texas girl killed

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.