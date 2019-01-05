Sherbrooke woman and friend missing in Burkina Faso

A 34-year-old Sherbrooke woman and her Italian friend have been missing for three weeks in Burkina Faso, a country in West Africa.

Edith Blais, 34, and her travel companion, Luca Tacchetto, 30, have not made contact with their families since mid-December.

The pair was last seen travelling by car in Bobo-Dioulasso, the second largest city in Burkina Faso. The travellers were heading to Ouagadougou.

On Friday, a Facebook page was created to raise awareness about the pair’s disappearance, and news updates are also being posted to the page.

In an email to Global News, Global Affairs Canada said it is aware that a Canadian citizen is reported missing in Burkina Faso.‎

“Canadian consular officials in Burkina Faso are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” wrote Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Guillaume Bérubé. “Consular assistance is being provided to the family in Canada.”

“Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

Canada has an active travel advisory for Burkina Faso, recommending people avoid all non-essential travel to the country.

It also recommends avoiding travel near the Mali, Benin and Togo borders due to the risk of terrorism and kidnapping.

