Surrey RCMP investigating after woman attacked by stranger in Newton

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a woman was allegedly attacked by a stranger in Newton on Thursday.

Police said it happened in the 12500-block of 72nd Avenue, around 5:30 a.m.

A woman in her 20s was walking along 72nd Avenue when police say she was “bear hugged” from behind by the attacker.

Police said she bit his hand, and was able to free herself from his grip and escape.

The suspect is described as about five feet tall, with a medium build and a beard.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous.

Police have also issued the following safety tips to residents of the area:

Don’t take shortcuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas

Walk in well-lit areas

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back

Don’t assist strangers

Trust your instincts and your feelings